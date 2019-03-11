 Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, March 11, 2019

Michael Newman, mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Music Hall, Vaudeville and Standards of Yesteryear, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 8.30-11pm.

Ten things to do today

Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Bradfield Walkers are Welcome, Great Sheffield Flood Anniversary Walk led by Malcolm Nunn, Part 1, start at 10.30am from Low Bradfield Car Park, S6 6LB to Dale Dyke, returning around 1pm, free but donation appreciated to cover costs of insurance and admin. Tel. 2337463.

Ruskin in Sheffield, Lunchtime Talk, Ruskin & Park Centre Community Garden, Millennium Gallery, 1-1.45pm, free, just turn up.

Chapeltown Amateur Gardening Club, Chapeltown Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

CAMRA, Doncaster branch, meet at 8pm, ring for venue details: 01302 563680.

Community Craft Group, The Unity Centre, St Leonards Road, Rotherham, S65 19D, 10-12pm. Refreshment and snack included, Adults and children are welcome, Cost £3 per session. We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

Mike and The Mechanics, Looking Back Over My Shoulder Tour, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £39-£44, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Stewart Francis, Into the Punset Farewll Tour, Sheffield Memorial Hall, info. And tickets www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk