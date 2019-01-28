 Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, January 28, 2019

Michael Newman, classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Ten things to do today

Poker Night, The Horse & Jockey, Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 8pm. Drinks offers run all night long: come along and play your best poker face.

Monday Quiz Night, The Albion, London Road, Sheffield, S2, 9pm, costs just 50p to enter, despite the high-stakes prizes. Any team scoring full marks wins a cash prize, plus the winning team wins a £30 bar tab.

Gin & Jam Night, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 8pm onwards.

Community Craft Group, The Unity Centre, St Leonards Road, Rotherham, S65 19D, 10-12pm. Refreshment and snack included, Adults and children are welcome, Cost £3 per session. We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Art & Watercolours, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 10.30am. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Scottish Country Dancing, with the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, Silverdale School, Bents Crescent, S11 9QH, 7.30-9.45pm. For beginners and experienced dancers. Join any time in the year. Enjoy keeping fit and having fun in friendly classes. Contact Norma tel. 0114 2366723.

The Department of Distractions, presented by Third Angel, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk