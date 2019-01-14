 Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, January 14, 2019

Deliverance Duo, Carlton & Smithies Ex Servicemen's Club, Haddon Road, Barnsley, S71 3TA, 8:30pm.

Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Ten things to do today

Poker Night, The Horse & Jockey, Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 8pm. Drinks offers run all night long: come along and play your best poker face.

Monday Quiz Night, The Albion, London Road, Sheffield, S2, 9pm, costs just 50p to enter, despite the high-stakes prizes. Any team scoring full marks wins a cash prize, plus the winning team wins a £30 bar tab.

Dinnington & District Horticultural Society, Evening Talk, Ghosts of Chesterfield by Rob Pilmore, Anston Parish Hall, Ryton Road, North Anston, 7.30pm, free to members, non-members £2.50. For more information tel. 01909 564494.

Wadsley and Loxley Commoners, A Personal Scottish Odyssey, NC500 round the Coast of North Scotland, an illustrated talk by Andy Smith, Wadsley Church Hall, Worrall Road, S6 4BA, 7.30pm, entrance fee £3.50 visitors, £3 members.

ESOL, (English for Speakers of Other Languages) in Meersbrook & Lowfield: English language classes for people who want to learn English as a foreign language. Level 1 at Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 10 weeks (Wed 12.30-2.30pm & Thurs 10am-12pm). Entry 3 at The U-Mix Centre, (next to Lowfield School) S2 4UJ. Cost from £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

WEA Italian for beginners, Sprotbrough Library, Doncaster, DN5 8BA, 6-8pm, £70. Contact for information: Sylvia tel. 07958 940821, book at wea.org.uk or tel. 0300 303 3464.

Chapeltown Amateur Gardening Club, Chapeltown Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

CAMRA, Doncaster branch, meet at 8pm, ring for venue details: 01302 563680.