 Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, February 25, 2019

Michael Newman, mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Bikers Night, Red Lion, 93-95 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QH, 6pm. tel. 0114 4383115.

Ten things to do today

Poker Night, The Horse & Jockey, Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6, 8pm. Drinks offers run all night long: come along and play your best poker face.

Start Your Own Sketchbook Adventure, with Colette Cameron, this fun and quirky course will get you exploring how sketchbooks can increase creative playfulness, let you delve into different materials/techniques and develop a love of drawing. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 3.30-5.30pm, £65. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Fish and Nautical Things, Suitable for absolute beginners or intermediate levels, this course will inspire anyone to take their first steps in acrylic and oil whilst depicting the beauty of marine life. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-9pm, £70. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Community Craft Group, The Unity Centre, St Leonards Road, Rotherham, S65 19D, 10-12pm. Refreshment and snack included, Adults and children are welcome, Cost £3 per session. We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Art & Watercolours, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 10.30am. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Stella, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 10am & 1pm, tkts £8, £6 conc. £5 child. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Hang, by Debbie Tucker Green, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk