 Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, February 18, 2019

Michael Newman, cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free admission.

Acoustic Folk Session, Dinnington Rugby Club, Lodge Lane, Dinnington, S25 2PB, 8pm. We welcome musicians, singers, cloggers and storytellers. The club welcomes your custom at the bar and there’s food at half time. Come and check us out. For more details, Wendy tel. 01909 568270.

Ten things to do today

Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

Leonardo Discovery Day, Eyes in the Right Place, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 12-3pm, £2 suggested donation, just turn up.

Open Meeting, Users of the Crookes Valley Parks and local residents are invited to an open meeting to discuss two new proposals. Boating to return to Crookes Valley Lake? Introduce wild flower meadows, The Dam House pub, Crookes Valley Park, 7.30pm.

Community Craft Group, The Unity Centre, St Leonards Road, Rotherham, S65 19D, 10-12pm. Refreshment and snack included, Adults and children are welcome, Cost £3 per session. We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Fisherman’s Friends, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £26.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Rocky Horror Show, by Richard O’Brien, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Rutherford and Son, by Githa Sowerby, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk