 Ten Things To Do Today - Monday, February 11, 2019

Music Hall, Vaudeville and Standards of Yesteryear, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 8.30-11pm.

Michael Newman, cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites, why not request your favourite? Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

Gin & Jam Night, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 8pm onwards.

Wadsley and Loxley Commoners, Wild, Wet and Windy, the making of our Scottish Garden by Peter and Trish Koln. Wadsley Church Hall, Worrall Road, S6 4BA, 7.30pm, entrance fee £3.50 members, £4 visitors.

Workshop, Pastels Explained with Brian Smith, all materials provided, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, 10.30–4.30pm, £35, please book in advance at www.museums-sheffield.org.uk/tickets

Chapeltown Amateur Gardening Club, Chapeltown Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

CAMRA, Doncaster branch, meet at 8pm, ring for venue details: 01302 563680.

The Mousetrap, by Agatha Christie, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Rutherford and Son, by Githa Sowerby, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk