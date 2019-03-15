 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, March 15, 2019

Big City Rockin Rhythm & Blues, The Gardeners Rest. Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm, free admission.

Cartwheel Folk, with Spoil the Dance, The Old Horns, High Bradfield, 8.30pm, all performers and audience welcome.

Ten things to do today

DJ Paulo Wilthamshire, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Joel White, Viva Salsa: DJ Ckastley, Samantha Jade, Martin L Robinson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.

Live at Maida Vale, The Racket, Club Shefficana, Maida Vale, West Street, 8-10pm, free entry, followed as always by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ's playing all the very best soul, motown, ska, 60's beat, 70's rock n roll, new wave, indie, Britpop and various other classics, 10-Late.

Inspired by Leonardo, Lunchtime Talk: Leonardo, Millennium Gallery, 1-1.45pm, free, just turn up.

Red Nose Day Fundraiser, Next Level Fitness, Rotherham, 5.30pm. To raise money for comic relief we’re putting on a 3 hour classathon of Bootcamp, Boxing and Strength Camp, (our weight training group session), along with PT Q&A all night. Drop in for one session or all 3. You don’t have to be fit to join in. Our highly trained personal trainers will be assisting you to adapt the session to your fitness level. Sessions are reduced to £3 each or £5 for all 3 and all the proceeds will be donated to comic relief. We’ll also be doing donations and raffles on the night to raise more money. Visit our facebook page: www.facebook.com/nextlevelrotherham to find the event and let us know you’re coming. Alternatively get in touch via the website at www.next-level.me

Cast Comedy Club, Steve Royle, Elliot Steel, Jane Jones, Anthony J Brown, Cast, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU, doors 7.15pm, show 8pm, entry £10.50/8.50 concs. Box Office tel. 01302 303959.

An Evening with Brian Blessed, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £28, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Off The Rails Soul Night, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £8 otd, £5 adv. tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk