 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, March 1, 2019

DJ Paulo Wilthamshire, eclectic mix of global grooves and a great atmosphere, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Steve Delaney, The Masons, Crookes, 8pm, free entry.

Ten things to do today

Shane Durran, Viva Salsa: DJ Anna De Orte, Jack T Harper, Martin L Robinson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.

Voglia d’Italia, (the Italian Society for South Yorks and North Notts), presents: Demonstration of Italian Bread Making, David Carter, Associate Baking Tutor, School of Artisan Food, Welbeck, demonstrates some of the key stages of mixing and shaping in Italian bread making. Tickhill Pavilion, Tickhill, DN11 9QN, 7.30pm, admission £3 non-members. Further information: tel. 01709 370895.

Coffee Morning, find out about activities, volunteering opportunities, or just enjoy a cuppa and a chat, Foxhill Forum, 31-33 Wolfe Road, S6 1BT, drop-in between 10.30-12.30pm. Rosalind tel. 0114 2315522.

Faith, The George Michael Legacy, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £26.270 tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Coffee Concert, Owen Bunting, Arts Centre, Buxton, 1pm, tkts £10 otd. £7 adv, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

An Evening with the Hairy Bikers, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £33-£43.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Buxton Buzz, Comedy Club, Arts Centre, Buxton, 8pm, tkts £10 otd, £7 adv, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

The Women of Sheffield Showcase, Theatre Deli, Eyre Street, Sheffield, S1 4QZ, 7.30pm, tkts £6-£12. Catching my Breath, Clare McManus. A Princess could Work, Tommi Bryson. Sophie’s Sale, Mary-Frances Doherty. www.eventbrite.co.uk