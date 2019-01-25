 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, January 25, 2019

M&J Blues, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm.
DJ Paulo Wilthamshire, eclectic mix of global grooves, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.
Supergroup, rock classics, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.
Shaun McLoughlin, Dee Dee, Viva Salsa: DJ Hughie, Piero Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.
Sheffield Print Workshop, Enjoy the creative atmosphere of this exciting and supportive print workshop. You can explore Non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch. All taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, 9.30-12.30pm, 1-4pm, £60 includes all materials and home made soup a lunchtime. All taught in the Meersbrook area of the city, tel. 07749216291. peterpainterprint@btinternet.com or www.peterpainterprintmaker.com
Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com
Aladdin, presented by Grenoside Pantomime, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PR, 7.30pm, tkts £8, £6 kids/conc, £25 family ticket (2+2), tel. 0114 2468937 to book.
Barry Steele and Friends, The Roy Orbison Story, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £25.20, (12+), tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
The ELO Experience, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £24, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
Cast Comedy Club, Bobby Mair, Red Richardson, John Rigby, Anthony J Brown, Cast, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU, doors 7.15pm, show 8pm, entry £10.50/8.50 concs. Box Office tel. 01302 303959.