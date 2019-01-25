 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, January 25, 2019

M&J Blues, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm.

DJ Paulo Wilthamshire, eclectic mix of global grooves, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Ten things to do today

Supergroup, rock classics, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

Shaun McLoughlin, Dee Dee, Viva Salsa: DJ Hughie, Piero Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.

Sheffield Print Workshop, Enjoy the creative atmosphere of this exciting and supportive print workshop. You can explore Non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch. All taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, 9.30-12.30pm, 1-4pm, £60 includes all materials and home made soup a lunchtime. All taught in the Meersbrook area of the city, tel. 07749216291. peterpainterprint@btinternet.com or www.peterpainterprintmaker.com

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Aladdin, presented by Grenoside Pantomime, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PR, 7.30pm, tkts £8, £6 kids/conc, £25 family ticket (2+2), tel. 0114 2468937 to book.

Barry Steele and Friends, The Roy Orbison Story, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £25.20, (12+), tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The ELO Experience, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £24, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Cast Comedy Club, Bobby Mair, Red Richardson, John Rigby, Anthony J Brown, Cast, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU, doors 7.15pm, show 8pm, entry £10.50/8.50 concs. Box Office tel. 01302 303959.