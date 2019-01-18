 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, January 18, 2019

Cartwheel Folk Club, Old Horns, High Bradfield, 8:30pm, singers night, all welcome to listen or perform.

Jack’s Rake, The Gardeners Rest, Community pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 8.30pm.

Ten things to do today

Elvis Tribute Night, Steve Del Rio & the Reno Brothers, Elvis quiz, requests by DJ Mike Lawton and raffle,The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road, Wadsley Bridge, 8pm, free admission, £2 donation requested per person, all proceeds going to St. Luke's Hospice. For further info. contact Mike Lawton tel. 0114 2453972, or e-mail lawton451@btinternet.com

Dee Dee, Viva Salsa: DJ Antonio, Martin Robinson, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8.15pm, free admission.

DJ Paulo Wilthamshire, eclectic mix of global grooves, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.

Live at Maida Vale, Tamsyn, Sub Machine, Maida Vale, West Street, Sheffield, 8-10pm, followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale, 70’s/80’s DJ’s 10pm-Late, free entry.

Performance, Moodboard, S1 Artspace, 1 Norwich Street, Park Hill, Sheffield, S2 5PN, 7pm, free, drop in. Tel. 0114 2756131. www.s1artspace.org

Sheffield Print Workshop, Enjoy the creative atmosphere of this exciting and supportive print workshop. You can explore Non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch. All taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, 9.30-12.30pm, 1-4pm, £60 includes all materials and home made soup a lunchtime. All taught in the Meersbrook area of the city, tel. 07749216291. peterpainterprint@btinternet.com or www.peterpainterprintmaker.com

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Batik for Beginners, Would you like to learn how to create a Batik textile? Come along to these sessions to play with colour and fabric, making marks, patterns and designs using the ancient textile art of Batik. Apply hot wax onto cotton fabric with a “tjanting” or brush then add a rainbow of colour with cold water fibre reactive dyes. These classes are designed for absolute beginners and those with some experience. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6-8pm, £15 per class or £75 for all 6 sessions (saving £15). Find the full list of dates and book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us tel. 0114 272 3970.