 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, January 11, 2019

Mahogany Newt, Albion Road Wmc, Albion Road, Rotherham, S60 2NF, 8:30pm.

Mo & John’s Session, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm, all players welcome.

Ten things to do today

Piero Tucci, Viva Salsa: DJ Ckastley, Delsena, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8.15pm, free admission.

Live at Maida Vale, Braver than Fiction, Matthew & Son (Featuring Myles Henderson The Voques and Matt Robinson), Maida Vale, West St, 8-10pm, free entry. Followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale + 70’s/80’s Classics DJ’s playing Soul, Motown, Northern Soul, 2 Tone, 70's/80's Pop/Rock classics, New Wave, Britpop classics and more 10pm-Late.

80’s Rewind, DJ Mr Rico, Woodseats Wmc, The Dale, S8 0PS, 9pm-late, free entry, no membership required.

Family History, A 10 week course to help you trace your ancestors and build your Family Tree. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 12.30-3.30pm, £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Art for All, A friendly Art group for all abilities. Basic materials provided. St John’s Scout HQ, Benty Lane, S10 5NF. Cost: £10 if you receive basic state pension/on certain benefits, £60 if not. To enrol please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

WEA Italian Improvers, (beyond level 2), St John the Evangelist, Abbeydale Road South, S17 3LE (just past Dore station and Twentywell Lane), 10-12pm, £77. Contact for information: Sylvia tel. 07958 940821, book at wea.org.uk or tel. 0300 303 3464.

The Sleeping Beauty, Moscow City Ballet, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. Wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Kiss Me, Kate, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, 7.15pm, tkts from £15, tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk