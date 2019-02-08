 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, February 8, 2019

Re-creation, Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 9pm, free entry.

Live at Maida Vale, Coaster, Fever Club,Maida Vale, West Street, Sheffield, 8-10pm, free entry. Followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ's playing soul, motown, northern soul, 2 tone, 70's/80's pop/rock classics, new wave, Britpop classics and more, 10pm - late.

Ten things to do today

Julian Jones, CubaVida Duo, Viva Salsa: DJ Roly Caballero, Piero Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.

80’s Rewind, DJ Mr Rico, Woodseats Wmc, The Dale, S8 0PS, 9pm-late, free entry, no membership required.

Sheffield Photographic Society, A double act this year as our Annual Exhibition judges are Peter Brisley ARPS and Sue O’Connell ARPS DPAGB EFIAP/s BPE4 from Bristol PS. Tonight they give us their talk Travels Towards The Edge, Greenhill Methodist Church, School Lane, Greenhill, S8 7RL, 7.45pm for 8pm. Peter and Sue are Fotospeed lecturers. (DP), visitors welcome £4.

Tickhill Music Society, Matilda Lloyd and Leo Nicholson, St. Mary’s School, St. Mary’s Road, Tickhill, 7pm, admission: £12 at the door with the exception of our subscription members, Children under 16 free when accompanied by an adult. Students (16-19) free. Enquiries: Adrian Hattrell tel. 07776022713. www.tickhillmusicsociety.org

Sing Away the Blues, 120 voices, 4 choirs, 1 concert, Sheffield Cathedral, Church Street, S1, 7.30-10pm. http://tiny.cc/SingAwayBlues

The Adult Panto, Hansel & Gretel Go Down in the Woods, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 8pm, tkts £18.70, £17.70 conc. 18+, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Isle of Brimsker, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 11am & 1.30pm, tkts £8, £6 conc. Carers go free. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, by C S Lewis adapted by Glyn Robbins presented by Hallam '89 Theatre Club, Sheffield University Drama Studio, 7.30pm, (Saturday 5.30pm). Tickets £9, £7 conc. tel. 0114 2335333 or 2303718 or by e-mail fromdavid@dnhague.f9.co.uk or www.eventbrite.co.uk