 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, February 22, 2019

Flat Foot Sam, The Hallamshire, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.

Metallicish, tribute band, Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 9pm, free entry.

Ten things to do today

Billingley Village Community Association Limited, Slide show, The Hope Valley Line, Sheffield to Edale by Stephen Gay, The Village Hall, Back Lane, Billingley, Barnsley, 7.30 start. Refreshments available including licensed bar. £3 admission.

Sip and Fimo, Screen Printed Fimo Jewellery with Gill Cosford, Come along to this Sip and Fimo class and create this gorgeous pendant and ear rings set. In this workshop you will be using polymer clay, (which is a highly coloured oven-hardening clay) which will be screen printed with a variety of designs, it will then be cured in the oven. This will be a step by step workshop, so it is perfect for beginners. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £20. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Gin and Sing, The Greatest Showman film, Bradflix Film Club, Bradfield Village Hall, Low Bradfield, 7pm, bar and refreshments, bring your own chair or bean bag if you wish, £5 includes a gin and tonic on arrival. www.bradflix.co.uk

Coffee Morning, find out about activities, volunteering opportunities, or just enjoy a cuppa and a chat, Foxhill Forum, 31-33 Wolfe Road, S6 1BT, drop-in between 10.30-12.30pm. Rosalind tel. 0114 2315522.

Cast Comedy Club, Rob Rouse, Nina Gilligan, Steve Jones, Anthony J Brown, Cast, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU, doors 7.15pm, show 8pm, entry £10.50/8.50 concs. Box Office tel. 01302 303959.

Grin And Tonic Comedy Club, Rob Rouse, Tanyalee Davis, Jed Salisbury, Philip Smith, Anthony J. Brown, Rotherham Civic Theatre, Catherine Street, Rotherham, S65 1EB, 8pm start. £11/10. Box Office tel. 01709 823621.

Alice Roberts, Digging into Britain’s Past, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £22.70 tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Unmythable, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, tkts £12, £10 conc. £8 child. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk