 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, February 15, 2019

Cartwheel Folk Club, Singers Night, Old Horns, High Bradfield, 8:30pm, all welcome to perform or listen.

Break a Leg, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm.

Earth Tales, Harlequin, Nursery Street, Sheffield, 9pm.

Valley Road, indie rockers, Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 9pm, free entry.

Kate Griffin and Ford Collier, Roots Music Club, The Ukrainian Centre, 48 Beckett Road, Doncaster, DN2 4AD, 7:30pm. Tickets £10 on the door or £8 adv. (plus £1 booking fee) from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk

Live at Maida Vale, The Cheap Thrills, support from The Hudares, Maida Vale, West St, Sheffield, 8-10pm, free entry, followed as always by Mod For It at Maida Vale, DJ's, 10pm.

Sip and Print, Fish with Mia James, Block print fish onto fabric to create permanent textile designs! At this workshop you can design and make catnip fish for your cat, lavender bag fish for yourself, fish prints for cards or bookmarks or create fish design fabric for items for your home. All materials provided, but if you wish to also print larger designs for example, tea towels, scarves, lampshades, cushions etc. please bring your own items (must be light coloured). Suitable for all abilities (even complete beginners!), bring your own drinks and we’ll provide the glasses! (18+). The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-8.30pm, £20. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Collabro, Road to the Royal Albert Hall, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £36-£47, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Off The Rails Soul Night, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, £8 otd. £5 adv, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Luke Jermay, Intuition, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 8pm, tkts £15. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk