 Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, February 1, 2019

Tin Soldiers, Sam O’Hara, Ralph Salt and his band, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 9pm, free admission. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

Reggae Night, The Ball Inn, Mansfield Road, Intake, free entry.

Ten things to do today

Reasons to be Cheerful, new wave punk, featuring songs from The Clash, The Jam, The Specials, Elvis Costello and more, Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 9pm, free entry.

Live at Maida Vale, Risky Heroes, Indie/Britpop/Indie Rock covers, Maida Vale, West St, 8-10pm, free entry. Followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ's 10pm-Late.

Voglia d’Italia, (the Italian Society for South Yorks and North Notts), presents: Politics, People and Public Spaces in Rome, David Atkinson, Professor of Cultural and Historical Geography, University of Hull, examines the interaction between culture and the environment. Tickhill Pavilion, Tickhill, DN11 9QN, 7.30pm, £3 non-members. Further information: tel. 01709 370895.

A Night With Liam Walker, (The Voice UK), Sidney & Matilda, creative arts space, 46 Sidney St, Sheffield, S1 4RH, doors 7pm, support 8pm, Liam 9pm, tkts £10, £12.50 otd.

Portrait Sculpture, with Karin Hessenberg, On this short course students will create a full size portrait sculpture in clay, using an armature. Students will spend two whole days working from the life model. The extra half day will be used to prepare the sculpture for firing. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, £185. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Aladdin, presented by Grenoside Pantomime, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PR, 7.30pm, tkts £8, £6 kids/conc, £25 family ticket (2+2), tel. 0114 2468937 to book.

Coffee Concert, Michael Choi & Wyn Chan, Arts Centre, Buxton, 1pm, tkts £10 otd, £7 adv, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Buxton Buzz, Comedy Club, Arts Centre, Buxton, 8pm, tkts £10 otd, £7 adv, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk