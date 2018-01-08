Food Review: The Cock Inn, Oughtibridge

The Cock Inn at Oughtibridge on the outskirts of Sheffield is an unusual location to find a feast of tapas flavour...

It’s a cosy place with plenty of character, located close to the River Don bridge that gave the village its name, and ideally placed for visitors to the area but you might expect more of a menu of pub classics . They do stock a large selection of beers and lagers including the local Bradfield Brewery’s Belgian Blue, which is extremely popular and there are dishes you would expect such as scampi, burgers and pies. The staff were very friendly and a lovely waitress called Jenny took us to our table. It was there we discovered the main attraction, the huge range of tapas, which has over twenty five different dishes to choose from, with meat, fish and also vegetarian options all on offer. You can order one dish for £5, three for £12 or five for £18. We went for a carnivorous selection of steak strips, pork belly and duck tacos, and were pleasantly surprised at how good the presentation was. The duck tacos were complemented with a chipotle cherry salsa which had a sweet smelling taste and shredded cabbage. The steak strips were smothered in a creamy peppercorn sauce topped off with deep-fried crispy onions. Finally the pork belly squares were also dressed with a sweet-smelling honey tomato sauce. Overall the food was gorgeous, and this could have easily been enough food for a main course. We also had a side order of sticky buffalo barbecue wings, at £4.50.

For our main courses , I opted for the chicken, leek and bacon pie. A comfort dish that came with a puff pastry lid, ‘proper chips’ as we call them at home and mushy peas, I would have prefered a separate jug of gravy but it was a very decent meal for £8.25. My husband went for the New York deli burger, a good sized meaty burger with bacon, cheese and relish, which again came with chips and a pot of homemade coleslaw at the same price.

Unfortunately we were just too full to have a dessert but there was a few tempting treats including sticky toffee pudding £4 or sweet nachos for £4.50, so maybe next time!

In January there is a sale on burgers, and every month the inn has a special event, including tonight’s cooking demonstration.

Our bill came to £44.60 which included two drinks each. A pint of Carling was £3.70 and a coca cola £2.20, which is a little more than we usually pay for drinks but the value of the food more than made up for that.

STAR RATINGS OUT OF FIVE:

Food: 4

Service: 4

Atmosphere: 3

Value: 4