CITY BUZZ: Royal Wedding fun for all the family in Sheffield this week

Ahh...I love a good Royal Wedding!

Seven years ago, for Kate and Wills, I donned a dress, did afternoon tea with my buddies, and waved my Union Jack flag proudly as I watched the whole thing on a big screen. To me, the Royals have always been about family - my nan, who was born the same year as the Queen, would say she found it a comfort to grow up side-by-side with her, getting married in the same year, and even having their children at similar times, seeing her own milestones mirrored in the lady doing the top job. I’m now doing the same with William and Harry, and this coming weekend, I’m looking forward to introducing my daughter - the same age as Prince George - to the joy of a Royal celebration.

If you’re looking to mark the weekend with your own family, there’s no shortage of events and celebrations happening around the city.

Tapton Hall is hosting a big street party this Saturday, complete with afternoon tea, pin the tail on the corgi, design your own wedding cake, draw your own Harry and Meghan, and - of course - plenty of live coverage of the main event, from 10pm to 3pm.

Dirtopia Cafe, on Delves Avenue, will also be screening the wedding, and serving scones at tea, as well as a kids menu, and free access to indoor and outdoor play areas, to keep the little ones occupied while we grown-ups are gossiping about the dress, and the guests.

Wybourn Children’s Centre, on Manor Oaks Road, will be starting their celebrations early, with a session running today, from 1pm to 2.30pm, with activities including crown jewels treasure baskets, and royal wedding crafts for children under one.

Fox Valley Sheffield will be going all out this Saturday, with a special British-themed market, face painting, crafts, and coverage on their giant TV screen, from 12 noon to 3pm.

The Well Sheffield, on Ecclesall Road, are hosting a Royal Wedding fancy dress competition, and even a Royal Wedding-themed baking competition, so start working on your entries now! Enjoy coverage of the wedding, plus refreshements, in between all the fun, running from 11am to 2pm.

And young princes and princesses from across the region are being welcomed to Lakeside Village in Doncaster this Saturday, from 12 noon to 6pm, where two Disney princesses will be on hand to greet guests before watching the wedding on the big screen. Royal fancy dress is encouraged, and there will be refreshements for both children and adults. After the wedding, the centre will be screening The Princess Diaries, starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.