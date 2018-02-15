Favourite Things – Busy city life contrasts with idyllic village living

Sheffield born and bred, Simon Sheldon started working at Howells Solicitors (then called John Howell & Co) in 1991 on a Youth Training Scheme in the accounts department as a legal cashier, before qualifying as an accountant. He was made a partner in April 2017 and appointed Head of Business Support. Howells Solicitors has around 140 staff and an excellent reputation for high quality legal advice for individuals and businesses throughout South Yorkshire. He has lived in Beighton for more than 20 years with his wife who also works at Howells Solicitors, their daughter and Yorkshire terrier.

city contrast The best thing about Sheffield is the contrast between working in the busy city centre, to living in the friendly and relaxing atmosphere of Beighton village. The village is full of history. Originally a coal mining village it is mentioned three times in the Domesday Book as Bectun, the name meaning a farmstead beside a stream (or beck). Some remnants of the old village have survived, including the church of Saint Mary the Virgin, which was constructed in the 12th century.

Reader Pics by Simon Dell Shirebrook Valley

Rother Valley

Rother Valley Country Park is a ten minute walk from my home. The reserve has three miles of lake to walk, run or cycle around. You can try water skiing, jet skiing and yachting, though perhaps when it’s a little warmer! Living so close I take advantage of the park in the weekday evenings when it’s less busy to walk my dog. It’s very relaxing when you can have the park almost to yourselves some evenings.

Joe’s Ices

Walking around Beighton in the summer time we normally stop at Joe’s Ices. They have been serving ice cream in Beighton since the 1920s and everyone knows them as a real fixture in Beighton. There are always plenty of people sat outside the shop with a cornet or tub.

Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre and Retail Park

I’m not a big shopper. However Crystal Peaks shopping centre is on the door step and I don’t need to travel far to do the weekly grocery shop or for retail therapy with my wife and daughter. There’s plenty of cafes to sit down and have a drink before strolling around the shopping centre. Not as big as Meadowhall, however it caters for all shoppers young and old with a friendly atmosphere.

Shire Brook Valley

My parents live in Woodhouse as well as my sisters and their families.

Simon Sheldon

Shire Brook Valley is situated between Beighton and Woodhouse and on the rare occasion when the sun is out, it’s nice to walk through the valley, visit the highland cattle and let our dog off the lead where we can.

Pubs and restaurants

Beighton boasts quite a few pubs, with my favourite being the Belfry on Eckington road. We normally go at least once a month for a 10oz sirloin steak served with fries and a side order of mac and cheese. Damons is an American restaurant known for their famous ribs and onion bread and is a treat on birthdays, as is the all you can eat Aagrah Indian restaurant. In the summertime our dog tends to walk us to the Gypsy Queen pub for a drink and a spot of lunch.

Beighton fun day

One Saturday in July, Beighton hosts an annual fun day which is one of the biggest free events in Sheffield. The day begins with a parade through the village with the main float being the Beighton Princess – where a local child is crowned princess for the day. Beighton fun day embodies a great community spirit. It’s a great day out with rides, bouncy castles, games and stalls for kids along with the Beighton Minors Welfare Club, which has a bar for the adults. There is usually a stage set up for musicians and dancers, along with a fun fair and vintage car display. A lot of local businesses have stalls and Howells will be there this year as well.

Supertram links

As well as the bus station in Crystal Peaks the area is also fortunate to have the Supertram Link. The city centre is only a 30 minute journey away and Meadowhall 45 minutes which makes Sheffield feel very accessible despite the size, really giving you the best of both.