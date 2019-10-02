Famous Sheffield restaurant set to reopen in new hands weeks after sudden closure - and new owners pledge to honour deposits made by disappointed customers

Silversmiths, on Arundel Street, in the city centre, shut without warning at the end of July, with no warning for staff or for diners who turned up for bookings only to find the venue in darkness.

The abrupt closure was blamed at the time on the building having flooded, but it later emerged that the owner, Gallaghers of Yorkshire Limited, was being wound up after going into liquidation.

The restaurant had also closed suddenly in August last year before changing hands. The previous owner, Silversmiths Restaurant Limited, owed creditors more than £300,000 at the time and failed to pay staff, who said they never got the wages they were entitled to despite winning their case against the company at a series of employment tribunals.

General manager Paul Handley and head chef Ashley Bagshaw outside Silversmiths restaurant, which is set to reopen after closing suddenly in the summer (pic: Glenn Ashley)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant is now set to reopen next Saturday, October 12, under the same name but with new owners who have pledged to honour any deposits made by diners before the latest closure.

It has been bought by Sheffield businessmen Rick Bailey, who runs the 150-strong IPM Group and recently launched the FirePit Rocks sports bar on West Street, and Matt Ray, who has held senior positions at Gatecrasher, Bloo88 and Soyo.

They enlisted the assistance of former owner Justin Rowntree, who was there at the time of the notoriously foul-mouthed 2009 episode of Kitchen Nightmares and went on to claim numerous awards after Mr Ramsay’s magic touch transformed the fortunes of what had been a struggling restaurant.

He has helped them assemble a new team including head chef Ashley Bagshaw, who is only 23 but has already been head chef at West 10 in Ranmoor and retained the two rosette rating of Froggat’s Chequers in the Peak District after starting his career as chef de partie at Sheffield’s Wig & Pen in 2011.

Mr Rowntree said: “It’s fantastic news that Ashley Bagshaw has been appointed the head chef. He’s young, he has passion and I firmly believe he’s the man to take the Silversmiths brand to the next level.”

Paul Handley, who the new owners said has many years experience working in bars and restaurants in Sheffield, London and Australia. has been appointed general manager.

Mr Ray said: “Silversmiths has built an unrivalled reputation as one of Yorkshire’s finest restaurants. We bring nearly 30 years experience in the hospitality and leisure industry and, with the help of Ashley Bagshaw and his team, are now looking forward to a bright future for this renowned eatery.”