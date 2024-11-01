Halloween Sheffield 2024: 16 ghoulish photos of frightening costumes and trick-or-treating parties sent by you

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2024, 10:32 BST

Sheffield’s streets were haunted by trick-or-treaters in some top-notch costumes last night for Halloween 2024.

From a little Cruella Deville and her unfortunate spotted bunny, to zombie soldiers and an unsettling dedicated Michael Myers recreation, Sheffield had fantastic costumes out for fright night.

The Star asked readers to share photos of their trick-or-treating fun, and got scores of hair-raising pictures in response.

Among them was one little boy’s brilliant rendition of The Mask, a slew of striped Beetlejuice tributes and a bright yellow Ali G.

See our gallery below for 16 of last night's terrifying costumes from Sheffield's trick-or-treaters, and see even more photos from Sheffield’s families here on our Facebook page here.

Emma Murdoch shared this photo of four classic trick-or-treaters - a vampire, a black cat, a a witch and some sort of skeleton.

1. Four classic costumes

Emma Murdoch shared this photo of four classic trick-or-treaters - a vampire, a black cat, a a witch and some sort of skeleton.

Gemma Taylor shared this photo from a packed Halloween party. And that vacuum cleaner costume is really impressive.

2. Time to party

Gemma Taylor shared this photo from a packed Halloween party. And that vacuum cleaner costume is really impressive.

Kadie Marsden shared this photo of a lad's Chucky costume with some terrific makeup too. She writes: "My son who’s 7 showing his personality on the outside."

3. Child's Play

Kadie Marsden shared this photo of a lad's Chucky costume with some terrific makeup too. She writes: "My son who's 7 showing his personality on the outside."

Is Halloween a holiday for skeletons or the night they work the hardest? Either way, this bony couple and their dog, shared by Katie Louise Greaves, are putting their metatarsals up.

4. Rest your bones

Is Halloween a holiday for skeletons or the night they work the hardest? Either way, this bony couple and their dog, shared by Katie Louise Greaves, are putting their metatarsals up.

Related topics:SheffieldFacebookBeetlejuice
