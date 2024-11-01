From a little Cruella Deville and her unfortunate spotted bunny, to zombie soldiers and an unsettling dedicated Michael Myers recreation, Sheffield had fantastic costumes out for fright night.
The Star asked readers to share photos of their trick-or-treating fun, and got scores of hair-raising pictures in response.
Among them was one little boy’s brilliant rendition of The Mask, a slew of striped Beetlejuice tributes and a bright yellow Ali G.
See our gallery below for 16 of last night's terrifying costumes from Sheffield's trick-or-treaters, and see even more photos from Sheffield’s families here on our Facebook page here.