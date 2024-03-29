There are plenty of days out and family trips to enjoy in Sheffield this Easter weekend.
There are a whole four days off to enjoy this weekend with Good Friday on March 29, Saturday, Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.
Four days can be a lot to fill, though, with little ones around the house who need entertaining, and the adults deserve a fun day out as well.
Here are nine events in and around Sheffield perfect for families to enjoy this weekend.
There are at least half a dozen egg hunts across the region, but there are also lambs to feed by hand, Easter Bunnies to meet and rubber rucks to race.
1. Bottle feeding the lambs AND Easter egg hunt at Graves Park Animal Farm
There are four opportunities a day all the way up to April 26 for the chance to bottle feed a baby lamb at Graves Park Animal Farm. For £10 a ticket, you can help feed one of the farm's recently born lambs and spend time with them when they're full and happy. One of the most adorable experiences in Sheffield every year.
But that's not all! March 29 - April 1 is also the annual Easter Egg Hunt when over 36,000 eggs will be hidden by the Easter Bunny across the farm. Find 10 different coloured eggs for a guarenteed chocolate egg. Photo by Catherine Langan. - https://www.facebook.com/gravesparkanimalfarm Photo: Catherine Langan
2. Easter trails at Longshaw Estate
Visit Longshaw Estate all the way up to April 14 and enjoy a host of easter activities. 10 exciting activities from are spread across the estate on a busy trail for all the family. Measure your long jumping skills against some of the estate's native animals and take part in arts & crafts corners. Prices are £3 per trail. Photo by Brian Eyre. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. 'Eggcellent Easter' at Magna Science Adventure Centre
enjoy a day out at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham this Easter Holiday with event days all the way up to April 14. Along with the centre's scheduled science-themed attractions, there will be an Easter Trail with prizes and family craft activities. Prices start at £15.95 for adults, £13.95 for children. - www.visitmagna.co.uk/book-online Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Easter Trail at Wentworth Woodhouse
Enjoy a nature-themed Easter trail at Wentworth Woodhouse with prizes for every little explorer. Along with all the regular scenic offerings at Wentworth, there will be a range of springtime craft activities. - https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/whats-on/easter-holidays/
