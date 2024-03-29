1 . Bottle feeding the lambs AND Easter egg hunt at Graves Park Animal Farm

There are four opportunities a day all the way up to April 26 for the chance to bottle feed a baby lamb at Graves Park Animal Farm. For £10 a ticket, you can help feed one of the farm's recently born lambs and spend time with them when they're full and happy. One of the most adorable experiences in Sheffield every year. But that's not all! March 29 - April 1 is also the annual Easter Egg Hunt when over 36,000 eggs will be hidden by the Easter Bunny across the farm. Find 10 different coloured eggs for a guarenteed chocolate egg. Photo by Catherine Langan. - https://www.facebook.com/gravesparkanimalfarm Photo: Catherine Langan