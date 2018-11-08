Family back Helipad campaign for Sheffield Children’s Hospital

A grateful family whose daughter was saved by fast acting health staff is backing a campaign for a new Helipad at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The Kik family say their beautiful daughter would not be around today if it was not for dedicated staff, so felt compelled to back the Hellipad campaign after delays landing in Weston Park meant their air ambulance transfer beat road transport by just 10 minutes.

Mum and dad Genna and Matt said: “She turned blue and I watched the life go out of her eyes, but thanks to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, she’s around today.”

Ellena Kik, from Dore, was only a few months old when she stopped breathing on a family holiday at Centre Parcs in Sherwood Forest.

“She began coughing, choking and spluttering. I thought I knew what to do, so I took her onto the dining table and tried to restart her breathing again, but she didn’t. She just turned blue and had a really distant look in her eyes.

“I watched the life go out of her eyes and the rest of the family was around me looking on. I just thought, oh God she’s gone,” Dad Matt, 40, recalls.

Ellena has Tracheo-Oesophageal Fistula (TOF) and Oesphageal Atresia (OA), which are rare congenital conditions of the oesophagus (food pipe) and trachea (airway). It affects one in 5,000 children.

While four-month old Ellena travelled with her Mum Genna in the helicopter, Dad Matt drove through rush hour traffic to Sheffield. Due to delays, the air ambulance arrived just ten minutes earlier.

Genna, 37, said: “They just hovered over Weston Park and had to wait for anyone below to move a safe distance away. It was a really sunny day and the park was packed. I’ve no idea how long it was, but it felt like forever.”

Despite the delays, the family remain grateful for the care Ellena received at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. To find out how you can support the appeal for a new Helipad at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, visit www.tchc.org.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ website.​​​​​​​