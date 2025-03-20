A Yorkshire flower company is delivering for mums with a range of gorgeous gifts this Mother’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

123 Flowers, based in Halifax, is aiming to impress with a variety of arrangements holding extra special meanings.

The Pretty and Pink bouquet features pink carnations - a stem which stands for love and gratitude - making it the perfect way to say ‘thank you’.

Yorkshire flower company is delivering for mums with a range of gorgeous gifts this Mother’s Day.

Teamed with pink alstroemeria, satini, white lisianthus and accents of gypsophila, it’s sure to impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Peruvian Lily and Rose bouquet has been created by artisan florists to demonstrate love and admiration.

Alex Biggart of 123 Flowers said: “While red roses are synonymous with romance, pink versions of the popular stem hold different meanings.

“Pink roses are said to stand for admiration, making them both a perfect choice for Mother’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are combined with pink, white and yellow Peruvian lilies to create a stunning bouquet.”

Meanwhile, large stargazer lilies are known for making an impact and nothing says ‘love’ quite like the Rose and Lilies bouquet from 123.

Alex continued: “In the language of flowers every stem has a unique and special meaning. This Mother’s Day we are encouraging people to look beyond the beauty of blooms and into the symbolism behind what they gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However you want to express your thanks, there’s a special gift out there for every wonderful mum.”

Prices start at £22.99. With nationwide delivery you can send a bouquet of blooms wherever your mum may be.

For more information visit www.123-flowers.co.uk/mothers-day-flowers