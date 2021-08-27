Win tickets for a dinosaur adventure at Dino Kingdom near Sheffield
A rare chance to walk among the dinosaurs on a Jurassic journey of discovery in a brand new immersive outdoor experience comes to the region next month – and we’re giving away three family tickets.
Dino Kingdom takes over Thoresby Park for two weeks this autumn with 100 prehistoric beasts set to be unleashed to roam across the plains and woodlands of the historic landscape.
The epic adventure will bring ancient history back to life with realistic dinosaurs including the gigantic T-rex and all kinds of other animatronic creatures that can move and roar!
Animatronic models that move and roar including a huge tyrannosaurus rex and the even bigger apatosaurus will take everyone on a Jurassic adventure. There will also be smaller dinosaurs to seek, including hatching babies.
There’s something to entertain everyone from fairground rides and fun dino performances to an excavation sand pit, a giant dinosaur skeleton head and a walk-through fossil tunnel.
Dino Kingdom Thoresby runs from October 15 to 31 with pre-booked timed slots available every day. Advance tickets are £15 for adults, £13 for children (under 3s are free) and £54 for a family ticket.
We’re giving away three family tickets, each for two adults and two children or one adult and children.For your chance to win, just tell us one of the species of dinosaurs coming to Thoresby Park.
Email your answer to [email protected] with Dino Kingdom Competition in the subject line or send your entry on a postcard to Dino Kingdom Competition, Editorial, The Star, The Balance, Pinfold Street, Sheffield, S1 2GU.Entries must arrive by September 10. The ticket is redeemable only at Dino Kingdom Thoresby Park, cannot be exchanged, and must be redeemed before October 31, 2021.