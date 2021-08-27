Win tickets for a dinosaur adventure at Dino Kingdom near Sheffield

Dino Kingdom takes over Thoresby Park for two weeks this autumn with 100 prehistoric beasts set to be unleashed to roam across the plains and woodlands of the historic landscape.

The epic adventure will bring ancient history back to life with realistic dinosaurs including the gigantic T-rex and all kinds of other animatronic creatures that can move and roar!

Animatronic models that move and roar including a huge tyrannosaurus rex and the even bigger apatosaurus will take everyone on a Jurassic adventure. There will also be smaller dinosaurs to seek, including hatching babies.

There’s something to entertain everyone from fairground rides and fun dino performances to an excavation sand pit, a giant dinosaur skeleton head and a walk-through fossil tunnel.

Dino Kingdom Thoresby runs from October 15 to 31 with pre-booked timed slots available every day. Advance tickets are £15 for adults, £13 for children (under 3s are free) and £54 for a family ticket.

