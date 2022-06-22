Thinking of making the step into higher education? It doesn’t have to be so frightening – to help ease any concerns, you can attend an open day to get a better look at what your desired university is all about.
Sheffield has two universities to its name – the University of Sheffield, which contains roughly 28,000 students, and Sheffield Hallam University, which has over 30,000 registered students.
Notably, in 2021, the University of Sheffield was ranked 95th out of all the universities in the world.
University of Sheffield open days
From now until the end of 2022, the University of Sheffield will be hosting five open days – two in the summer and three in autumn.
The summer dates will take place on June 25th and July 9th, while the autumn dates are set for September 10th, October 22nd and November 26th. All of these days will fall on a Saturday, so don’t worry about booking time off work or school. You can book a place at one of these open days on the University of Sheffield’s website.
Sheffield Hallam University open days
Sheffield Hallam University are currently only holding one more open day in 2022 for undergraduates. It will fall on June 25th, taking place between 9:30am and 3:30pm. It’s possible they may announce further open day dates later in the year, however.
If you’d like to attend Sheffield Hallam’s open day on June 25th, you can book a reservation on their website.