Thinking of making the step into higher education? It doesn’t have to be so frightening – to help ease any concerns, you can attend an open day to get a better look at what your desired university is all about.

Notably, in 2021, the University of Sheffield was ranked 95th out of all the universities in the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What would you like to become a graduate of?

University of Sheffield open days

From now until the end of 2022, the University of Sheffield will be hosting five open days – two in the summer and three in autumn.

The summer dates will take place on June 25th and July 9th, while the autumn dates are set for September 10th, October 22nd and November 26th. All of these days will fall on a Saturday, so don’t worry about booking time off work or school. You can book a place at one of these open days on the University of Sheffield’s website.

Sheffield Hallam University open days

Sheffield Hallam University are currently only holding one more open day in 2022 for undergraduates. It will fall on June 25th, taking place between 9:30am and 3:30pm. It’s possible they may announce further open day dates later in the year, however.