Toy swap to help families ease cost of Christmas

A community toy swap will be held this week, in a bid to ease the cost of Christmas for families in South Yorkshire.

The event will be held at Wentworth Castle Gardens from Saturday, November 30 to Sunday, December 1, and at Experience Barnsley Museum in the town hall on Saturday, December 7.

The toy swaps will run from 10.30am to 2pm each day, with families welcome to bring in toys they no longer use and swap them for toys that are new to them.

The initiative aims to help ease the pressure of buying gifts during the holidays while promoting recycling and reducing waste. Last year, more than 150 people took part in the event. Visitors who bring a toy will also enjoy free entry to Wentworth Castle Gardens on the day.

Abbie Ford, volunteer and community officer at National Trust, said: “It was lovely to see so many people take part in last year’s Community Toy Swap, so we decided to bring it back for 2024.

“The visitors, some who had never Wentworth Castle Gardens, were overwhelmingly positive about the initiative, saying how important it was to help with the cost of living and protect the environment during the festive period. By donating a pre-loved toy, visitors enjoyed their free access to the gardens and had a fun-filled day out at our site.”

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at Barnsley Council said: “We are delighted to be bringing back a successful community project to two heritage attractions.

“Last year’s Community toy swap, saw visitors near and far make charitable donations to help people with the cost of Christmas. With the festive season just around the corner, it is an amazing way to get new toys that children will love and play your part in looking after the environment by reducing waste.”