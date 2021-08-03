These are the best places to raise a family in Sheffield - according to our readers
What are the best places to live in Sheffield to raise a family? We asked Star readers online and they delivered hundreds of responses.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 11:29 am
Whether it is super schools, perfect parks or friendly folk, there are lots of reasons why readers consider the areas they grew up or lived in as the best.
With more than 270 responses on Facebook and Twitter, our question certainly caught the imagination.
Here are 10 of the best responses. Do you agree? Tell us your view by emailing [email protected]
