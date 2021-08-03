These are the best places to raise a family in Sheffield - according to our readers

What are the best places to live in Sheffield to raise a family? We asked Star readers online and they delivered hundreds of responses.

By Rob Hollingworth
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 11:29 am

Whether it is super schools, perfect parks or friendly folk, there are lots of reasons why readers consider the areas they grew up or lived in as the best.

With more than 270 responses on Facebook and Twitter, our question certainly caught the imagination.

Here are 10 of the best responses.

A family enjoying their evening together.

2. Grimesthorpe

Former Sheffield resident Andrew Elliot on Facebook said: "I’ll say Grimesthorpe because no one else will. I lived there happily for five years, long ago. Lovely views of the steelworks.

3. Meersbrook

Former neighbourhood enrichment officer Sumaiya Umm Abdulhaq said: "Meersbrook, friendly people and nice parks nearby."

4. Darnall

Darnall has lots to offer like High Hazels Park. Former Waltheof School pupil Lee Leaper said: "Darnall was the best place for me to grow up in and still to this day if someone asks where I am from I will say Darnall even though I left in 2000 - the people and community were second to none."

