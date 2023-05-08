News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
14 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
15 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
18 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

The best places to raise a family in Sheffield - according to our readers

What are the best places to live in Sheffield to raise a family? We asked Star readers online and they delivered hundreds of responses.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 8th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Whether it is super schools, perfect parks or friendly folk, there are lots of reasons why readers consider the areas they grew up or lived in as the best.

With more than 270 responses on Facebook and Twitter, our question certainly caught the imagination.

Here are 10 of the best responses. Do you agree? Tell us your view by emailing [email protected]

Darnall has lots to offer like High Hazels Park. Former Waltheof School pupil Lee Leaper said: "Darnall was the best place for me to grow up in and still to this day if someone asks where I am from I will say Darnall even though I left in 2000 - the people and community were second to none."

1. Darnall

Darnall has lots to offer like High Hazels Park. Former Waltheof School pupil Lee Leaper said: "Darnall was the best place for me to grow up in and still to this day if someone asks where I am from I will say Darnall even though I left in 2000 - the people and community were second to none." Photo: Marie Caley

Photo Sales
The annual Dronfield 10K is a popular event. Former Hallam University worker Janet Pawley said: "Dronfield, good houses, good shops and good schools."

2. Dronfield

The annual Dronfield 10K is a popular event. Former Hallam University worker Janet Pawley said: "Dronfield, good houses, good shops and good schools." Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
The Pit Pony Sculpture, on the old Kiveton Park Colliery, Kiveton Community Woodland. You can see why Hannah Rose said: "S26 Is a lovely area. Specifically Kiveton, Wales and Harthill."

3. Kiveton

The Pit Pony Sculpture, on the old Kiveton Park Colliery, Kiveton Community Woodland. You can see why Hannah Rose said: "S26 Is a lovely area. Specifically Kiveton, Wales and Harthill." Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Handsworth FC are a community asset for the suburb. Customer service assistant at Waitrose Dean Smith said: "Used to live in Handsworth, S13. Lovely area and people."

4. Handsworth

Handsworth FC are a community asset for the suburb. Customer service assistant at Waitrose Dean Smith said: "Used to live in Handsworth, S13. Lovely area and people." Photo: Marie Caley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:SheffieldFacebookTwitter