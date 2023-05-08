The best places to raise a family in Sheffield - according to our readers

What are the best places to live in Sheffield to raise a family? We asked Star readers online and they delivered hundreds of responses.
Whether it is super schools, perfect parks or friendly folk, there are lots of reasons why readers consider the areas they grew up or lived in as the best.
With more than 270 responses on Facebook and Twitter, our question certainly caught the imagination.
Here are 10 of the best responses. Do you agree? Tell us your view by emailing [email protected]
1. Darnall
Darnall has lots to offer like High Hazels Park. Former Waltheof School pupil Lee Leaper said: "Darnall was the best place for me to grow up in and still to this day if someone asks where I am from I will say Darnall even though I left in 2000 - the people and community were second to none." Photo: Marie Caley
2. Dronfield
The annual Dronfield 10K is a popular event. Former Hallam University worker Janet Pawley said: "Dronfield, good houses, good shops and good schools." Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Kiveton
The Pit Pony Sculpture, on the old Kiveton Park Colliery, Kiveton Community Woodland. You can see why Hannah Rose said: "S26 Is a lovely area. Specifically Kiveton, Wales and Harthill." Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Handsworth
Handsworth FC are a community asset for the suburb. Customer service assistant at Waitrose Dean Smith said: "Used to live in Handsworth, S13. Lovely area and people." Photo: Marie Caley