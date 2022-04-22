The best dog-friendly beaches in Yorkshire this summer

There are certain Yorkshire beaches imposing dog bans between May and September, so we’ve come up with a list of Yorkshire beaches that welcome dogs all year round.The Dog Exclusion Order 2009 has introduced dog bans for beaches across the country during the summer months.The bans apply from May 1 to September 30. However, there are plenty of beaches in Yorkshire that allow dogs throughout the year.

Below is a list of dog friendly Yorkshire beaches.

1. Staithes: Dog walking is permitted all year round at Staithes beach, although there may be signed restrictions such as dogs on leads which owners should keep an eye out for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where to take your dog on the beach this summer

2. Fraisthorpe: Dogs are allowed at Fraisthorpe beach throughout the year as long as dog walkers clean up after their pets and are considerate of other beach visitors.

3. Runswick Bay: Dog owners can bring their pets along to Runswick Bay. However, they should look out for possible signs requesting they keep their dogs on leads.

4. Flamborough North Landing: This beach welcomes dogs all year round; all the council asks is that dog walkers clean up after their pets and respect other beach users.

5. Whitby Tate Hill: Whilst dogs aren’t allowed on the south side of Whitby beach, dog walkers are permitted along the east of the harbour, but they should keep an eye out for any signed restrictions such as dogs on leads.6. Skipsea: Dog walkers are allowed on this beach, as long as they clean up after their pets.

7. Robin Hood’s Bay: Dog walkers are permitted all year round at Robin Hood’s Bay beach, although they should look out for restriction signs such as dogs on leads.

8. Mappleton beach: All dogs are allowed at this beach. The East Riding of Yorkshire Council asks that dog walkers clean up after their animals.

9. Cayton Bay: This beach allows dogs throughout the year. Dog walkers are advised to look out for signed restrictions.