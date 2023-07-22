For youngsters across Sheffield, it’s the start of the school summer holidays.

And that means for parents across the city, it’s time to find things to do. And when it’s wet outside and the children are bored, where do we turn?

Sheffield’s soft play centres have been popular with the city’s families for years, especially if it’s raining, and we have taken a look at some of those on offer in the city, and just outside in Rotherham

Some of them have been in the city for years, although some have changed names over the years. We have ranked them in ascending order on the basis of the ratings they currently have on Google Reviews. The venues are from all over Sheffield, with some in Rotherham also included.

1 . Some of the best soft play centres in and around Sheffield Some of the best soft play centres in and around Sheffield. PIcture: Stuart Hastings (National World) Photo: Stuart Hastings Photo Sales

2 . Buccaneer's Bay, Buccaneer's Bay, Baxter Road, near Hillsborough. Rated 4.0 on Google reviews, from 304 reviews. PIcture; Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Fun House Play Centre Fun House Play Centre, 60-70 Middlewood Rd, Hillsborough, Sheffield. Google review rating 4.1 from 175 Google reviews. PIcture: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Monkey Bizness Monkey Bizness,, Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield. Google review rating 4.1 from 768 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4