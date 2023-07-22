The 13 best soft play centres in and around Sheffield, as rated in Google reviews
And that means for parents across the city, it’s time to find things to do. And when it’s wet outside and the children are bored, where do we turn?
Sheffield’s soft play centres have been popular with the city’s families for years, especially if it’s raining, and we have taken a look at some of those on offer in the city, and just outside in Rotherham
Some of them have been in the city for years, although some have changed names over the years. We have ranked them in ascending order on the basis of the ratings they currently have on Google Reviews. The venues are from all over Sheffield, with some in Rotherham also included.