These bundles of joys were all born at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing maternity unit, or before that the Jessop Hospital, on New Year’s Day during either the 1990s, the noughties or the 2010s.
While most people were busy nursing hangovers, these parents were cradling their precious newborn babies.
Some of the newborns pictured are in their teens or 20s now. While others are counting down to the new year, they will be counting in their birthday and getting ready to celebrate all over again.
Good luck to all the expectant mums and dads out there who have babies due in 2025.