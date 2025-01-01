These bundles of joys were all born at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing maternity unit, or before that the Jessop Hospital, on New Year’s Day during either the 1990s, the noughties or the 2010s.

While most people were busy nursing hangovers, these parents were cradling their precious newborn babies.

Some of the newborns pictured are in their teens or 20s now. While others are counting down to the new year, they will be counting in their birthday and getting ready to celebrate all over again.

Good luck to all the expectant mums and dads out there who have babies due in 2025.

1 . Isaac Hsu Pictured at Jessops Hospital, Sheffield, where Ru-Miao Hwang from Bannerdale, Sheffield, is seen with her baby Isaac Hsu, born at 6.15 am on New Year's Day 1999 weighing 8lbs 3oz. Photo: Waistell Photo Sales

2 . Inaaya Ali Baby Inaaya Ali, born on New Year's Day 2012 at Jessops in Sheffield Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Jake Darren Ridge and Katie Sykes with baby Jake, born at Sheffield's Jessop Wing on New Year's Day 2013 Photo: Sarah Washbourn Photo Sales