Sheffield retro: 31 of the most adorable photos of babies born on New Year's Day during the 90s, 2000s and 2010s

By Robert Cumber
Published 1st Jan 2025, 05:00 GMT
If you’re feeling worse for wear after partying your way into 2025, these adorable photos of new year’s babies should cheer you up.

These bundles of joys were all born at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing maternity unit, or before that the Jessop Hospital, on New Year’s Day during either the 1990s, the noughties or the 2010s.

While most people were busy nursing hangovers, these parents were cradling their precious newborn babies.

Some of the newborns pictured are in their teens or 20s now. While others are counting down to the new year, they will be counting in their birthday and getting ready to celebrate all over again.

Good luck to all the expectant mums and dads out there who have babies due in 2025.

Pictured at Jessops Hospital, Sheffield, where Ru-Miao Hwang from Bannerdale, Sheffield, is seen with her baby Isaac Hsu, born at 6.15 am on New Year's Day 1999 weighing 8lbs 3oz.

1. Isaac Hsu

Pictured at Jessops Hospital, Sheffield, where Ru-Miao Hwang from Bannerdale, Sheffield, is seen with her baby Isaac Hsu, born at 6.15 am on New Year's Day 1999 weighing 8lbs 3oz. Photo: Waistell

Baby Inaaya Ali, born on New Year's Day 2012 at Jessops in Sheffield

2. Inaaya Ali

Baby Inaaya Ali, born on New Year's Day 2012 at Jessops in Sheffield Photo: Dean Atkins

Darren Ridge and Katie Sykes with baby Jake, born at Sheffield's Jessop Wing on New Year's Day 2013

3. Jake

Darren Ridge and Katie Sykes with baby Jake, born at Sheffield's Jessop Wing on New Year's Day 2013 Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Sarah Paddock with newborn baby Daniel. Born on New Year's Day 2001.

4. Baby Daniel

Sarah Paddock with newborn baby Daniel. Born on New Year's Day 2001. Photo: Steve Taylor

