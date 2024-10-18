Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carving the perfect pumpkin is a fun and creative process but not everyone is born with Jack-o’-Lantern artistry coursing through their veins!

Choosing the right pumpkin and having the right tools will make your pumpkin carving easier, safer and more precise helping you to achieve some Gourd-geous results.

We asked skilled knife-maker and Savernake Knives founder, Laurie Timpson, to share his pumpkin carving know-how.

Savernake Knives - frightfully fabulous tips on how to carve pumpkins with eerie elegance.

Choose the Right Pumpkin

Whether you’re visiting your local farm or supermarket to pick your pumpkins, choose one with a smooth, even surface. Make sure it's fresh, firm, and has a sturdy stem.

Your Pumpkin Mise En Place

Get organised by having the right tools to hand before you start. You’ll need a couple of sharp knives, a large spoon or scoop, a marker pen or stencil, toothpicks, tea lights, and a bowl for the seeds and pulp.

Essential tools from your kitchen drawer:

1. Serrated Knife: Gourds have tough skins and plenty of flesh that requires a sturdy knife with serrations for cutting the top of the pumpkin or larger shapes. A serrated bread knife similar to the Savernake DB26 (£199, www.savernakeknives.co.uk) with a 210mm blade will effortlessly and safely remove the top of the toughest of pumpkins. Savernake Knives DB26, £199, shown with lime handle and blue liner)

2. A paring knife serves as your detailing tool to carve out the more intricate parts of the design, such as eyes and small patterns. (Image:

We recommend a small knife like the Savernake SY11 (£149, www.savernakeknives.co.uk) which is small enough to tackle intricate tasks yet the handle is still inordinately comfortable and will sit perfectly in the palm whilst you work away and glide more easily through the pumpkin skin and flesh with artistry.

3. Metal Spoon, Melon Baller or Ice Cream Scoop: Great for removing the seeds and cleaning out the inside of the pumpkin. However, if there is stiff competition in your street for pumpkin prowess, small power tools can give you the competitive edge on your design. An electric drill will help create small and perfectly formed round holes to populate your pumpkin design, and using a Dremel Tool offers greater control when it comes to honing the edges of intricate designs and can be used to add shading.

Prep the Pumpkin

Remove the top of your pumpkin by using the bread knife to cut a circular opening around the stem. Angle the knife slightly inward to create a lid that won’t fall in. Next, use a large spoon to remove the seeds and scoop out the stringy pulp. Scrape the inside walls for a smoother surface. Put aside the flesh and seeds in two separate bowls. Cover and refrigerate the flesh.

Design Your Pumpkin

Draw your design with a marker pen, or tape a stencil onto to the pumpkin. Use paper stencils or pre-made templates to guide your design and help you carve more accurately. If using a stencil, mark where you’ll cut by poking holes around the outline with a toothpick.

Carve Carefully

Start by cutting the smaller, more intricate parts of your wickedly creative design. Hold the knife at a right angle to the pumpkin’s surface and use slow, controlled cuts. Push out the carved pieces once you're done.

Finishing up

If you’ve accidentally cut-out pieces or a tooth has snapped off, use toothpicks to reattach the pieces into the skin and flesh. Push the toothpicks all the way through the surface of the pumpkin so that on the outside they’re flush to the skin and won’t be so noticeable. Light your pumpkin up by placing a tea-light or LED light inside the pumpkin, and rub a little petroleum jelly along the carved edges to keep the pumpkin fresh longer.

Pumpkin Etiquette

In some areas there may be an understanding that if you don’t display any pumpkin paraphernalia, then trick-o-treaters are not welcome. So display your pumpkin masterpieces and other creepy-chic on the doorstep or at the end of a drive to indicate you’re up for some Halloween fun! Remember, do not leave naked flames unattended, especially if your pumpkin is displayed indoors.

And finally, something for the adults: Get ahead of Halloween itself and use the scooped out flesh to make a warming soup that will come in handy for keeping the adults entertained whilst the youngsters trick-o-treat. Roast the discarded pumpkin seeds and scatter over the soup for a deliciously nutty garnish.