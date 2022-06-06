Layla is one of the pristine pooches on this list.

RSPCA: Nine cute dogs and cats up for adoption in Sheffield

Could you be the one to give a forever home to one of these mutts or moggies?

By jimmy johnson
Monday, 6th June 2022, 4:05 pm
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 4:13 pm

If you’d like adopt any of the cats or dogs in this list, you can visit the RSPCA’s Sheffield branch website or contact them by phone on 01142 898050.

1. Layla

A rambunctious pup to say the least, Layla is a bundle of energy and loads of fun to be around. She'll need owners with experience, but she's very loving and loyal to those who treat her right.

2. Bruno

Bruno is the living definition of a "big softie". A gentle giant, he's not too fond of other dogs, but cats don't bother him so much. He still needs some training - however, an experienced owner shouldn't have a problem with this.

3. Simba

Nine year old Siba has some war wounds, having spent a long time as a stray. He'll need a warm, understanding family - he's also got a slight heart murmur, but it doesn't stop him from living his best life!

4. Kali

This majestic boy is one of a pair - if you want adopt him, you'll have to take his best friend, Milo, with him. He's very shy, but with enough patience and understanding, he'll warm up to you in no time.

RSPCASheffield
