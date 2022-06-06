1. Layla
A rambunctious pup to say the least, Layla is a bundle of energy and loads of fun to be around. She'll need owners with experience, but she's very loving and loyal to those who treat her right.
2. Bruno
Bruno is the living definition of a "big softie". A gentle giant, he's not too fond of other dogs, but cats don't bother him so much. He still needs some training - however, an experienced owner shouldn't have a problem with this.
3. Simba
Nine year old Siba has some war wounds, having spent a long time as a stray. He'll need a warm, understanding family - he's also got a slight heart murmur, but it doesn't stop him from living his best life!
4. Kali
This majestic boy is one of a pair - if you want adopt him, you'll have to take his best friend, Milo, with him. He's very shy, but with enough patience and understanding, he'll warm up to you in no time.
