Buddy is a six year old Pug crossbreed

RSPCA dogs: These nine adorable pets are looking for a home in the Sheffield or Chesterfield area this week

Can you give one of these nine dogs a new home?

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 2:12 pm

They are currently at the Chesterfield RSPCA centre and are looking for a new place to live.

If you want to find out more, visit the RSPCA website.

1. Moose

Don't worry - he's definitely a dog, not a moose! Moose is a very loving and rambunctious one year old dog who loves human company, though he may not be tolerant of other animals.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Shay

Shay is an eight year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who's quite shy and may not take well to excitable children, but will warm right up to you if you give him some time. He's also a very smart dog - he won't need much training.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Edna

One of two sisters, Enda is a nine month old German Shepard crossbreed who loves playtime more than anything else. She might be able to live with another dog if they're introduced properly, but may be a bit too bouncy for a cat. Currently, she's reserved for viewing.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Edith

And here's Edna's sister! Edith is a bit more adventurous than Edna and may struggle to get along with any other animals in the house, but she's a playful pup with boundless amounts of energy.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Chesterfield RSPCASheffieldChesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3