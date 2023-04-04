Rotherham town centre is set to be transformed into an urban playground for three days over the Easter school holidays.

Beginning on April 5 and running until April 7, the Skate and Art Festival is free to enter, and will feature a pop-up roller rink hosted by the Roller Girl Gang, DJ line-up, and two arenas for skateboarding and BMX.

Activities will run from 11am until 3.30pm, with bands playing until 4.30pm.

The festival features demonstrations from professional skateboarders Alex deCunha Tommy Corbridge and Adam Kay.

Pro-BMXers Antonio Smallwood and Brandon Steele will be riding alongside the pro-skaters in the Effingham Square Skate Arena from 2.30pm until 3.30pm each day.

During all three days this year, there will be live music performances from bands including Blood Stained Reputation, Paper Scenes and Friday’s headliner Black Spiders.

Rotherham Council has also teamed up with The Teenage Market to offer free stalls to young people aged 16 to 25 years, offering find handmade jewellery, hand-drawn posters, clothing and more.

Councillor David Sheppard, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for social inclusion said: “I’m thrilled to welcome the return of the spectacular UPLIFT Skate and Art festival which will feature exciting demonstrations from professional skateboarders.

“The event includes The Teenage Market which gives young people the opportunity to showcase their creative talents. It’s a real chance for people to try something new or join in a much-loved activity and also soak up the festival vibe with market stalls and street food also available.