Revamped air pavilion opens at Rotherham’s Magna featuring play rockets and airships for youngsters over Easter holidays

Magna Science Adventure Centre has re-opened its upgraded interactive ‘air’ zone.

The revamped ‘Air Pavilion’, officially re-opened by Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Tajamal Khan, is one of Magna’s four hands-on exhibition areas where young people can explore the power of the four elements.

After 22 years of action, it has now been fully refurbished by Sheffield-based interactive exhibition specialists Aivaf, who have refreshed existing exhibits, installed new ones and added digital fun-fact information points.

Youngsters can play with new pump-powered rockets and pedal-powered airships, and turn wind turbines to raise air balloons and try to catch fabric flyers as they zoom through a maze of colourful pipes and shoot out above their heads in a jet of air.

The scheme was funded through the £20 million secured by Rotherham Council and granted by the government’s levelling up fund.

Kevin Tomlinson, Magna chief executive said: “We are proud to be part of Rotherham Council’s vision for a strong and sustainable visitor economy across the borough, alongside our fellow attractions Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh Country Park and Rother Valley Country Park.

“This support has enabled us to invest in our unique building, protect its heritage and develop our exhibits, which provide energetic and enquiring minds with a place to have fun, explore the wonders of science and develop a love of STEM learning.

“We are very pleased to be playing our part in making Rotherham a great place to visit now and in the future.”

Councillor Denise Lelliott,Rotherham’s cabinet member for jobs and local economy, said: “The Council aims to grow Rotherham’s leisure economy by making the most of our unique assets and green spaces and investing in training to support jobs in this sector.

“Magna Science Adventure Centre is a landmark visitor attraction and events venue for Rotherham, and it’s great to see these first improvements going live and being enjoyed by schools, families and groups from across the borough and all over the UK”