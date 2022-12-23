As we enter the New Year, most recent PDSA Animal Wellbeing PAW Report – longest running annual survey of pet wellbeing in the UK – reveals 30 per cent of owners worry how they’ll pay for vet bills if furry family members fall ill or become injured.

With the report also detailing that 61 per cent of cats and 39 per cent of dogs are currently uninsured, thousands of owners could find themselves with an unexpected vet bill should the worst happen.

PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing advised: “The cost of living crisis is affecting all of us in one way or another, meaning we’re looking for ways to save money wherever we can – and this is no different for costs associated with our pets. Veterinary treatments can become costly, so one of the best ways to safeguard your furry friend and avoid unplanned vet bills is by keeping on top of their preventive healthcare. The following tactics could help you save in the long-term:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While cutting back on annual booster vaccinations or regular flea and worming treatments may seem like saving money in the short-term, it can cause issues down the line. Avoiding these measures can put your pet’s overall health at risk, meaning they may need intensive veterinary care, which can soon add up. Keeping vaccinations up to date provides your furry family member with antibodies to fight off serious but preventable conditions. Using regular flea treatment prevents your pet from developing uncomfortable skin problems, while buying products to treat all types of worms including lungworm, can be lifesaving.

“Neutering your pet will not only prevent unwanted pregnancies, but it also reduces the likelihood of developing certain health issues too, including some types of cancer or life-threatening infection of the uterus which can affect unneutered females. Castrating male dogs helps reduce their risk of prostate disease and stops them from developing testicular cancer. Male cats and dogs are less likely to roam looking for females and male cats are less likely to get into fights if neutered, too. Up to 80 per cent of unspayed female rabbits will also develop uterine cancer by the time they’re five or older, so the procedure is highly beneficial for pets, big and small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to monitor your pet’s weight and take action if you believe they are gaining a few too many pounds. This will help avoid weight related health problems which may require costly lifelong medication. The best way to help your furry friend maintain a healthy weight is by incorporating daily exercise into their routine and ensuring they eat a complete, well-balanced, nutritious diet.