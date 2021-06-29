'One of a kind home' boasting own cinema room and countryside views near Sheffield on the market for £440,000 - take a look inside
A unique eco friendly home over four floors close to Sheffield is on the market for £440,000.
The five/six bedroom detached property is on Bridge Street, Penistone, and has stunning views. It is being marketed by Purplebricks which describes the house as eco friendly
due to its solar pannels and a wood burning boiler unit that provides heating to all underfloor heating along with radiators.
Features include three bathrooms, a double garage, one ensuite, a cinema system in the living room and a driveway for multiple vehicles.
Gemma Kaye, local property expert for Purplebricks, said: “This is a one of a kind property, with five double bedrooms, a garage the size of most houses, a cinema system in the living room and amazing countryside views.
"It's an eco-friendly house, with solar panels that generate a yearly income, and it could be a potential business as the current owners have used the property as a guest house in the past. If you’re looking for a home that ticks all of the boxes, this is it.”
