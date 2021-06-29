'One of a kind home' boasting own cinema room and countryside views near Sheffield on the market for £440,000 - take a look inside

The five/six bedroom detached property is on Bridge Street, Penistone, and has stunning views. It is being marketed by Purplebricks which describes the house as eco friendly

due to its solar pannels and a wood burning boiler unit that provides heating to all underfloor heating along with radiators.

Features include three bathrooms, a double garage, one ensuite, a cinema system in the living room and a driveway for multiple vehicles.

Gemma Kaye, local property expert for Purplebricks, said: “This is a one of a kind property, with five double bedrooms, a garage the size of most houses, a cinema system in the living room and amazing countryside views.

"It's an eco-friendly house, with solar panels that generate a yearly income, and it could be a potential business as the current owners have used the property as a guest house in the past. If you’re looking for a home that ticks all of the boxes, this is it.”

For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/5-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-1081932

To read more about property join our Facebook group all about the subject – click https://www.facebook.com/groups/thestarproperty to become a member. And to read more great articles on homes and gardens, please visit the dedicated section of The Star’s website.

1. Kitchen The large kitchen/diner has solid oak flooring and maple units. It features integrated appliances and an American-style fridge/freezer. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo

2. Living room A spacious sitting room has a formal dining area and cinema style entertainment. There's a balcony patio, ideal for entertaining and enjoying the amazing views. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo

3. Master bedroom The very spacious master bedroom has an en-suite. It also features a walk-in wardrobe and decorative wood floor. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo

4. Walk-in shower This bathroom features a walk-in shower. There is also a lovely sink and tasteful tiling. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo