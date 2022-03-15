Your mum and a guest can enjoy an overnight stay at Leopold Hotel, Sheffield’s only four-star boutique hotel. After spending the night in one of the relaxing suites that blend modern luxury with period features, your mum and her guest will start the day with a full English breakfast served in the hotel’s restaurant.

Another mum will be able to enjoy a delicious meal for two at The Botanist Sheffield. At a place where antiquities and trinkets hang from the walls, she will enjoy flavoursome food from their menu which includes their famous hanging kebabs.

Cubana is renowned for its authentic Latin American vibe and a worthy mum will receive a £50 voucher. With a live music bar and restaurant serving some of the best tapas in the city upstairs, and a late bar serving cocktails and a comprehensive selection of rum downstairs, it’s the perfect place for your mum to have fun with friends or family.

Tell us why your mum should be a winner

At Leopold Square’s tiki cocktail bar Bamboo Door, you can enjoy a catch-up with your mum over a free bottle of Prosecco and feel like you are relaxing on an exotic tropical beach, no matter what the Sheffield weather is doing. She will also receive a Wagamama cookbook, so you can both knock up your favourite Asian dishes together.

To enter, we’d like you to tell us about your mum and why she deserves to win one of the four prizes. Perhaps she has been through a struggle, done something amazing for other people, always puts everyone else first, or you just want to say thank you for everything she does for you. Whatever the reason, let us know.

Email your entry, together with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected] with the subject My Mum. Entries must be received by noon on Monday March 21.