But perhaps the mention of this in a note from school or the parents’ WhatsApp group struck fear into your heart? Have you run out of suitable onesies or dressing-up outfits?
Don’t worry – there’s lots of simple ideas complete with templates that don’t require sewing and only simple skills to make featured on the World Book Day website, www.worldbookday.com/dressing-up-ideas. Online groups such as Netmums are also a good source of inspiration.
Our pictures here feature nine ideas to get you going.
1. Witches without stitches
Sheffield girls Betsy and Lily Holt dressed up as The Worst Witch for World Book Day. If your youngster doesn't have a witch's hat from Halloween, you can make one with black card - there are instructions and a template on the World Book Day website. Then add a pinafore dress, school shirt, tights and boots. You can also make a broomstick if you can find a long cardboard tube and some twigs.
Photo: Chris Holt
2. Simply Wimpy
Isla Andre, aged 7, shows how easy it is to create the hero of Diary of a Wimpy Kid - dress a youngster in a white top, dark shorts and a backpack and head to the World Book Day website for a template to print off and make the mask. Simple!
Photo: NOP
3. Perky Peppa
Little ones love Peppa Pig and her brother George - the World Book Day website has another simple idea to create a Peppa outfit. Cut out a simple shape outlined in pink felt tip for Peppa's ears and attach them to a hairband. Put Peppa in a red dress and white tights and use some make-up to add pink circles for her cheeks, red smiley lips and two spots of black on the end of the nose.
Photo: Terry Walden
4. Steal this idea!
World Book Day photos from Broomhill First School - the Big Owls reception class are seen here with Burglar Bill and Burglar Betty! If you have a stripy T-shirt and dark trousers for your little one, Burglar Bill is easy to create. Make a mask out of black-painted card and some elastic and stuff some scrunched-up paper into a pillow case tied with string to make a simple swag bag
Photo: nop