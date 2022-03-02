3. Perky Peppa

Little ones love Peppa Pig and her brother George - the World Book Day website has another simple idea to create a Peppa outfit. Cut out a simple shape outlined in pink felt tip for Peppa's ears and attach them to a hairband. Put Peppa in a red dress and white tights and use some make-up to add pink circles for her cheeks, red smiley lips and two spots of black on the end of the nose.

Photo: Terry Walden