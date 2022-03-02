Elliot, Reuben and Jake at St Catherine's School Pitsmoor, Sheffield, dressed up as their favourite Roald Dahl characters for World Book Day 2004. Create your own BFG by using painted-up paper plates to make some big ears for the giant and attach them to a hairband. Dress him in a scruffy shirt, trousers and a waistcoat and add a fishing net. If you have any mini figures that look like a child, leave one sticking out of the giant's top pocket!

World Book Day: Here's nine ideas for quick costumes including Harry Potter, Peppa Pig and Angelina Ballerina

Thursday, March 3 is the 25th anniversary of World Book Day, long established as a favourite event in Sheffield schools and loved by children.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 4:56 pm

But perhaps the mention of this in a note from school or the parents’ WhatsApp group struck fear into your heart? Have you run out of suitable onesies or dressing-up outfits?

Don’t worry – there’s lots of simple ideas complete with templates that don’t require sewing and only simple skills to make featured on the World Book Day website, www.worldbookday.com/dressing-up-ideas. Online groups such as Netmums are also a good source of inspiration.

Our pictures here feature nine ideas to get you going.

Read this: Big celebration of life of champion race walker and Irish music lover

1. Witches without stitches

Sheffield girls Betsy and Lily Holt dressed up as The Worst Witch for World Book Day. If your youngster doesn't have a witch's hat from Halloween, you can make one with black card - there are instructions and a template on the World Book Day website. Then add a pinafore dress, school shirt, tights and boots. You can also make a broomstick if you can find a long cardboard tube and some twigs.

Photo: Chris Holt

Photo Sales

2. Simply Wimpy

Isla Andre, aged 7, shows how easy it is to create the hero of Diary of a Wimpy Kid - dress a youngster in a white top, dark shorts and a backpack and head to the World Book Day website for a template to print off and make the mask. Simple!

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

3. Perky Peppa

Little ones love Peppa Pig and her brother George - the World Book Day website has another simple idea to create a Peppa outfit. Cut out a simple shape outlined in pink felt tip for Peppa's ears and attach them to a hairband. Put Peppa in a red dress and white tights and use some make-up to add pink circles for her cheeks, red smiley lips and two spots of black on the end of the nose.

Photo: Terry Walden

Photo Sales

4. Steal this idea!

World Book Day photos from Broomhill First School - the Big Owls reception class are seen here with Burglar Bill and Burglar Betty! If you have a stripy T-shirt and dark trousers for your little one, Burglar Bill is easy to create. Make a mask out of black-painted card and some elastic and stuff some scrunched-up paper into a pillow case tied with string to make a simple swag bag

Photo: nop

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2