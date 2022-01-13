Nick Knowles' Big House Clearout: Channel 5 series looking for families from South Yorkshire
Channel 5 programme Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout is on the lookout for families from South Yorkshire in need of a home makeover.
Viacom studios, which has made several popular TV programmes such as Cruising with Jane McDonald and Wonderful World of Chocolate, is currently making a second series of the show.
Families are offered a clear-out of all their unneeded clutter and then Nick Knowles and his team will give their home a stunning makeover.
A spokesperson for the show said: “It is a fantastic opportunity for families who have fallen out of love with their home and need a brilliant makeover to make their house stunning once again.”
Viacom Studios are looking to cast families from all areas of the UK, and are really keen for the help of a family from South Yorkshire – and especially Rotherham.
To get involved and registered your interest in the show, email [email protected]