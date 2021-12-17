Jump Inc Rotherham, based at Parkgate shopping village, was formerly an inflatable park. The venue had to close from October 2020 due to Covid-19 which provided an opportunity to undergo a transformation.

It has now revealed the first-of-a-kind four storey soft play, a new feature to the urban playgrounds across Yorkshire.

Jump Inc invested £210,000 to install a brand-new ninja course, inflatable features and 4 storey soft play area into the Rotherham premises.

The Rotherham park is one of six sites under the Futures Leisure group, which includes Rebound Revolution trampoline park in Bicester and Jump Inc branded parks at Sheffield, Leeds, Lincoln and Beverley.

Director Lee Shipley said: “As directors and parents we’ve aimed to put into the business what we would expect to see if we were a visitor; we strive to entertain all ages under one roof and a soft play area caters for families with a broader age range of children.

“The play frame is custom-built to the latest safety standards and every module has been custom designed to include exciting features such as swinging steps, obstacles, slides, a netted maze and even a helicopter.”

Soft play sessions begin every 30 minutes and are priced at £3.50 per child for unlimited play time midweek. Open Jump Sessions start from £6 and toddler tickets £5 to access the entire park.

