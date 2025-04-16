New details revealed for Clifton Park’s upgraded waterplay area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh details have emerged about the exciting redevelopment of Clifton Park’s popular waterplay area, as a planning application has now been submitted.

The revamped splash zone, which is being built on the footprint of the existing 2008 installation, will feature a wider range of interactive features while keeping much-loved elements like fountains and the paddling pool. The upgrades come in response to ongoing issues with the current system, which has been plagued by breakdowns in recent years due to ageing parts.

According to the latest plans, the new layout will include high-impact features like a six-metre-tall “super splash” tipping bucket, alongside jets, fountains, and interactive water play elements—all designed to provide a more inclusive and exciting experience. The surfacing will also be upgraded to safer, more accessible materials such as wetpour, and a new foot-washing station will be added.

While the concrete walls that define the current waterplay area will remain, some surface-level changes will allow for easier access and smoother circulation. A section of wall will be removed to improve the entrance to the play area from the seating zones, and new planting will be introduced to soften the appearance of the fencing and support biodiversity.

The plant system, which filters and recycles the water, is also being replaced. A new plant room will be built within the site to modernise water treatment and improve maintenance efficiency. Importantly, this will be screened from view by planting and a three-metre-high fence to maintain the area’s visual appeal.

The redevelopment has been shaped by community feedback – more than 200 residents responded to a consultation last year, calling for a mix of new features alongside the retention of open space and existing play elements. Capacity at the upgraded facility will remain similar to the current setup, with room for up to 600 users including spectators.

Toilets, changing rooms, and the adjacent kiosk will stay in place, and the surrounding grass areas used for picnics and relaxation will be preserved. The new facility has been designed to enhance access, boost reliability, and continue serving as a free, family-friendly attraction for the local community.

Work is expected to get underway once planning approval is confirmed, with the upgraded splash zone set to offer a major boost to Clifton Park’s already popular line-up of attractions.