Local funeral homes share advice for those grieving on Valentine’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With research from Co-op Funeralcare, which has funeral homes in Penistone, Retford and Wadsley Bridge showing that 74% of people in Sheffield have experienced the death of a loved one in the last five years, the funeral provider is sharing advice and support to those who have suffered a bereavement – be it recently or in the past.

Whilst a significant date in the diary – such as Valentine’s Day – is an occasion to celebrate for many, for some it can bring back feelings of grief for those dealing with the death of someone close to them. And, as the research shows, with those who experienced a bereavement in last five years, 2% of people in Sheffield having dealt with the death of their partner, Co-op Funeralcare are sharing advice and support to members of the local community that may be grieving this Valentine’s Day:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feel your feelings. It is okay to be sad and to miss people who are no longer around. Allow yourself to express emotion, either by yourself or with someone you love. Remember – there is no ‘correct’ way to mourn a death, so whether the emotions you’re feeling are angry, sad or nostalgic, know it’s ok to feel them.

Valentine's Day can be a difficult time for some.

Don’t try to fake it. You may want to put a brave face on for other loved ones – but you must give yourself permission to grieve. On those more difficult days, do what will make you feel better and remember there are people around you who care for you and want the best for you. Reach out to someone if you're feeling low: you’re never alone.

Take a trip down memory lane. Whilst you may be grieving a loved one, your memories of that person can always be cherished. Perhaps use old photos to bring back memories which may have been forgotten.

Keep your traditions alive – For some, coming up with a meaningful way to honour their loved one on a difficult day can help. Considering how your loved one would like to be remembered and carrying it out can create a special moment in the day – be it volunteering your time, baking their favourite cake, or even going to their favourite spot for a walk in their honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Bloomer, Head of Client Operations said: “Special days like Valentine’s Day can bring about powerful emotions for those who have experienced the death of a loved one – no matter how much time may have passed.

“And it’s important for our community to know that we’re not just here for you whilst planning a funeral but offer continuous support during an otherwise difficult time.

“We hope these tips can help a person navigate through their grief on what could be a potentially difficult day. However, first and foremost, if you do need more support, please visit Co-op Funeralcare and Cruse Bereavement Support’s joint resource page or pop into your local Co-op Funeral home to speak to one of our team.”

For those looking for further support, Co-op Funeralcare is working in partnership with Cruse, helping to bring communities together to help one another when navigating through grief.