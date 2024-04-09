Little Dish launches new Lasagnette meal in collaboration with the baby and child nutritionist Charlotte Stirling-Reed.

The vegetarian meal is developed in partnership with the baby and child nutritionst Charlotte Stirling-Reed to provide a delicious, child-friendly take on one of the UK’s most popular family meals.

Little Dish Lasagnette looks like a classic lasagne but features a wider variety of vegetables, plenty of new textures and mini pasta sheets to make it easy for little ones to eat and explore the meal. The warming veggie ragu is gently simmered and contains six different veggies – tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, carrots, sweet potatoes and lentils – all topped with a creamy cheese sauce.

Lasagnette is made using 100 per cent natural ingredients, provides two of a child’s recommended 5-a-day, a source of protein, is low salt and contains no added sugar. It has also been approved by Tiny Tasters across the U.K. to make sure it appeals to young children.

Hillary Graves, Founder of Little Dish comments: “We’ve been making fresh, healthy food for kids for 17 years and we are thrilled to be launching our first ‘in partnership’ Little Dish meal with Charlotte, who so many parents look to for advice when feeding their young children. Together we wanted to create a unique and delicious recipe that kids will love, and parents can feel great about serving.”

Charlotte Stirling-Reed, Celebrity Child Nutritionist, explains: “I'm really proud to have collaborated with Little Dish to create a meal that is so true to the type of food I cook, serve and eat with my family.

Lasagne is a very popular family meal but making it at home can be quite labour intensive. So, what better to offer busy families than a delicious - toddler-friendly - Lasagne that's ready in minutes, but also has a few Charlotte-style tweaks? The mini pasta sheets encourage independent eating, we’ve made sure there’s lots of variety and plenty of textures to explore, and Lasagne is often a meal that children are familiar with which means they might be more likely to give it the thumbs up. I hope littleones love this meal as much as my kids (and I) do!”

Charlotte’s top fussy eating tips:

Make mealtimes enjoyable. This is different for everyone, but trying to make mealtimes an enjoyable place to be, is more likely to result in your baby or toddler wanting to be a part of them. Take the pressure off “eating” and think more about making them a calm, fun and engaging experience with you!

My number one tip for fussy eating help is to try, as much as you can, to sit and eat with your little one. Babies and toddlers learn so much from watching us eat – including skills and preferences for certain foods. Letting them watch us eating (and importantly enjoying) a variety of foods is likely to help them enjoy their foods too!

Have a nice structure around mealtimes. Routine can be so important for littleones, and often they need it to help them have some predictability around their day to day schedules. Having a routine around mealtimes can also help them begin to understand their own feelings of hunger and also build up a healthy appetite for meals.

The delicious recipe is packaged in Little Dish’s award-winning, and the UK’s most sustainable, kids’ meal tray which is made from 85% wood fibre and 100% recyclable.

