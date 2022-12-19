A Sheffield boxing club which was on the ropes has bounced back and is now offering free classes to families hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

Laces Boxing Club was forced to move out of its old home on Little London Road, near Heeley, in 2019 after water came gushing through the roof, drenching the ring and training area. Luckily it was able to find a new venue just across the road at an old paint factory and, having survived the sucker-punch of Covid, it is now on the up.

Jono Kirk, who runs the club, said he had been hearing more and more frequently from parents who said rising costs meant they could no longer afford to pay for their children to play sports, and he wanted to do something to help. That’s why he’s launched new subsidised training sessions for children, costing no more than £15 a month and available for free to those families who are really struggling to make ends meet.

There are 20 funded places available for the sessions, taking place Monday to Thursday, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm each day. Parents who can afford to do so can pay £1 per session or set up a weekly or monthly standing order, with training fees capped at £15, while those who cannot afford to pay need only ask for their children to attend for free. All the equipment they need, including boxing gloves and hand wraps, is provided without charge.

Jono Kirk at Laces Boxing Club on Little London Road, Sheffield, which is offering free and heavily subsidised training sessions for young people whose families are struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis

Jono said: “I’ve heard from parents who’ve said they can’t afford to send their children to judo or other sports because the cost of living has gone up so much. They think what we’re doing is brilliant but we want to get the word out to more families. The funded sessions are targeted at children who don’t partake in any sports but have the desire to do so. Children with all levels of fitness and ability are welcome, and we’re wanting the places to go to children who committed to attending and training to their full potential.”

Jono said the places are funded by the club, using income generated through private hire of the gym and the Alternative Education Provision grant it gets from Sheffield Council to run boxing, strength and fitness classes, and other activities, for children who are struggling with the school environment. He said the family sessions on Thursdays, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, where parents can train alongside their children, with everyone paying the junior rate, had been proving particularly popular.

Jono thanked Lowes Paints and Davidson Bespoke Joinery for their invaluable support when Laces moved to its new home.

Parents and carers who think their children would enjoy the funded sessions can get in touch to arrange a visit by calling 07746966464 or emailing [email protected] For more information, visit: www.lacesboxingclub.co.uk.

Jono Kirk at Laces Boxing Club, on Little London Road in Sheffield, says some parents can no longer afford to pay for their children to take part in sports, which is why he is offering free or heavily subsidised training sessions for youngsters