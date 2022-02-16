Gulliver's Valley near Sheffield set to reopen with a whole host of discount deals for families
Theme park resort Gulliver's Valley is set to reopen with a host of discount deals on offer for families.
The resort, in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, will reopen its gates on Friday, February 18, with a special price for early season tickets, plus deals to save money throughout the year.
Tickets to the resort, which boasts more than 30 rides and attractions, are available for £15 if booked at least two days in advance, for visit dates until March 20.
For £99 per person, annual passport holders get 12 months entry to all five of Gulliver's UK theme parks.
The Rotherham park is a 20-minute drive from Sheffield. It is offering 20% off birthday packages before February 28, for themes including Bing, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Roaring Rides, Princess and Unicorn and Dinosaur Discovery.
Read More
Between 12 and 50 guests can be accommodated for parties and family celebrations, with prices starting from £14.50 per child.
There is also themed accommodation with options including a Mermaid Den and Pirate Lodge to Princess and Unicorn Suites.
Groups of 20 or more can book discounted tickets online, including one free ticket for every eight paying guests. Special Educational Needs group visits can also be arranged – with one free carer ticket for every paying SEN child.
Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: "We're thrilled to be reopening. A visit to Gulliver's Valley is a fun-filled and great value day out and we're pleased to offer discount deals. We can't wait to reopen the gates for families to enjoy unforgettable moments."