The resort, in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, will reopen its gates on Friday, February 18, with a special price for early season tickets, plus deals to save money throughout the year.

Tickets to the resort, which boasts more than 30 rides and attractions, are available for £15 if booked at least two days in advance, for visit dates until March 20.

For £99 per person, annual passport holders get 12 months entry to all five of Gulliver's UK theme parks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gulliver's Valley near Sheffield is set to reopen with discount deals for families

The Rotherham park is a 20-minute drive from Sheffield. It is offering 20% off birthday packages before February 28, for themes including Bing, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Roaring Rides, Princess and Unicorn and Dinosaur Discovery.

Between 12 and 50 guests can be accommodated for parties and family celebrations, with prices starting from £14.50 per child.

There is also themed accommodation with options including a Mermaid Den and Pirate Lodge to Princess and Unicorn Suites.

Groups of 20 or more can book discounted tickets online, including one free ticket for every eight paying guests. Special Educational Needs group visits can also be arranged – with one free carer ticket for every paying SEN child.