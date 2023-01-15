A Sheffield crematorium has revealed pop and rock songs are replacing hymns in “The Funeral Top 10”, with artists like Fleetwood Mac, Leona Lewis, The Beatles and Joe Brown featured.

The Crematorium and Memorial Group (CMG), which operates Grenoside Crematorium in Sheffield, have revealed their most requested funeral songs during 2022. It has shown the traditional hymns or religious music are no longer regularly requested, as families are choosing pop or rock songs to say farewell to loved ones.

Sad, moving and reflective songs “dominate the Funeral Top 10”, yet the last few years has seen an uptick in positive songs. ‘Ave Maria’ by Leona Lewis took the No.1 spot, with Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Never going back again’ coming in second. Fleetwood Mac were the only artist to feature more than once and ended up with four songs in the top 10, three in the top 5.

Grenoside Crematorium Business Leader, Amy Groves, said: “We all live such different and unique lives now that it’s natural for people to want to make a funeral as individual and personalised as possible. The importance of music in our lives is demonstrated by our research which shows it’s the third most common topic for a family to discuss prior to a funeral. Popular music is now a major part of many funerals and we’ve invested in specialist equipment to ensure we provide the highest quality service.”

What are the most requested songs?

Ave Maria – Leona Lewis Never going back again – Fleetwood Mac Man of the world – Fleetwood Mac The Chain – Fleetwood Mac A hard day’s night – The Beatles Albatross – Fleetwood Mac I’ll see you in my dreams – Joe Brown Somewhere over the rainbow – Eva Cassidy A million dreams – Sassydee Somewhere over the rainbow – Judy Garland

Personal favourites of the deceased are also more regularly chosen for their send-off, with The Beatles and Elvis Presley evident of a time when music began to play a bigger part in many people’s lives. The diversity of genres available to music lovers in the 1980’s and 90’s, such as R&B, new wave and indie, is also reflected in songs being chosen by such varied artists as Tina Turner, Blondie, and Oasis.