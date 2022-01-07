The missing labradoodle-collie cross has been seen in various parts of S8 and possibly S13

Mickey, a black and white labradoodle went missing during a walk near Newfield School in Norton Lees at lunchtime on Thursday.

He was then seen in Woodseats, Greenhill and Norton with further sightings of a similar black dog in the Richmond Park Road area at around 9pm.

But neighbours in Charnock alerted the family after spotting him in their front gardens early this morning.

Relieved owner Tim Hopkinson, who lives in Beauchief, said: “We were really worried, especially with the freezing temperatures and snow, but now we’re so grateful that he’s back home.”

Appeals were put out on social media and shared across Sheffield and by friends and family further afield.

"I can’t thank people enough for their concern and those who went out looking for him – and especially to the people who found him this morning and got in touch,” said Tim.