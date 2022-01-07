Family's plea to find missing dog last seen in Greenhill with further sightings in Richmond
A Sheffield family has put out a desperate plea to find their missing dog which was last seen yesterday.
The black and white labradoodle-collie cross went missing during a walk near Newfield School in Norton Lees at lunchtime on Thursday.
He was then seen in Woodseats, Greenhill and Norton with further sightings of a similar black dog in the Richmond Park Road area at around 9pm.
The devastated owner said: “We’re really worried now as he’s been out all night and we’re unsure as to where he may be so are appealing to anyone who spots him to let us know.
"If anyone sees him, please don’t chase or shout as he may be scared after being out for so long.
"We’re not sure if the Richmond sighting was another dog but would ask people to keep looking for him.”
The dog is wearing a collar with his owners’ contact details and was still wearing a lead. Anyone who thinks they may have seen him since Thursday evening is asked to call Tim on 07725 867149.